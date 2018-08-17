News
PREVIOUS|

HTC U12+ in Solar Red is now available in Canada

Aug 17, 2018

2:12 PM EDT

0 comments

When HTC’s U12+ came out earlier this year, it was only available in two colours in Canada: ‘Translucent Blue’ and ‘Ceramic Black’. Starting today, it’s also available in a new ‘Solar Red’ colour.

The Solar Red variant features 64GB and 6GB of RAM. The red variant costs $1,099 CAD, the same price as the blue and black variants.

Other than physical appearance, there isn’t much of a difference between the different models.

The phone features a Snapdragon 845 processor, Android Oreo with HTC Sense and dual rear-facing cameras with 12 and 16-megapixel sensors. It also has dual front-facing cameras with two 8-megapixel sensors.

The HTC U12+ is only available via the company’s website.

To learn more about the HTC U12+, click here. 

Related Articles

News

Aug 13, 2018

11:02 AM EDT

HTC to update U12+, U11 series to Android 9 Pie later this year

News

May 3, 2018

10:01 AM EDT

HTC to likely unveil U12+ on May 23

News

Jul 25, 2018

5:20 PM EDT

HTC U12 Life to feature a 6-inch display and 3,600mAh battery: report

News

Aug 15, 2018

12:34 PM EDT

HTC may use an ODM to design and manufacture the U12 Life

Comments