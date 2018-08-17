HTC U12+ in Solar Red is now available in Canada

When HTC’s U12+ came out earlier this year, it was only available in two colours in Canada: ‘Translucent Blue’ and ‘Ceramic Black’. Starting today, it’s also available in a new ‘Solar Red’ colour.
The Solar Red variant features 64GB and 6GB of RAM. The red variant costs $1,099 CAD, the same price as the blue and black variants.
Other than physical appearance, there isn’t much of a difference between the different models.
The phone features a Snapdragon 845 processor, Android Oreo with HTC Sense and dual rear-facing cameras with 12 and 16-megapixel sensors. It also has dual front-facing cameras with two 8-megapixel sensors.
The HTC U12+ is only available via the company’s website.
To learn more about the HTC U12+, click here.
