Best Buy Friends and Family mobile sale discounts the iPhone X, Galaxy S9

Every few months, Best Buy holds a ‘Friends and Family’ sale that offers discounts on a variety of smartphones and related accessories.
The latest Friends and Family sale takes place this weekend from August 17th to 19th.
Below is a highlight of some of the most notable offers. Note that phone deals must be claimed in-store, while discounted accessories can be purchased both in-store and online.
- iPad 9.7″ 32GB with Wi-Fi/4G LTE — $0 on select two-year easy pay plans, plus a free $75 Best Buy gift card [Telus]
- iPhone X 64GB — $99.99 after any trade on select two-year plans (save $500) [Bell or Rogers]
- iPhone 8 64GB — $0 on select two-year plans, plus a free $200 Best Buy gift card (save $230) [Bell, Rogers and Telus]
- iPhone 8 Plus 64GB — $0 on select two-year plans, plus a free $150 Best Buy gift card (save $360) [Bell, Rogers and Telus]
- Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB — $0 on select two-year plans, plus a free $200 Best Buy gift card (save $450) [Bell, Rogers and Telus]
- Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB — $0 on select two-year plans, plus a free $200 Best Buy gift card (save $250) [Bell, Rogers and Telus]
- Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB — $0 on select two-year plans, plus a free $150 Best Buy gift card (save $380) [Bell, Rogers and Telus]
- Save up 20 percent on select Otterbox, Speck and Case-Mate smartphone cases
- Save up to 40 percent on select Samsung accessories
Best Buy is also promising savings on Beats headphones and Jabra hands-free accessories, although specific deals weren’t revealed in the blog post.
