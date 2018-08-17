News
PREVIOUS|

Best Buy Friends and Family mobile sale discounts the iPhone X, Galaxy S9

Aug 17, 2018

8:09 AM EDT

0 comments

Samsung Galaxy S9 and iPhone X

Every few months, Best Buy holds a ‘Friends and Family’ sale that offers discounts on a variety of smartphones and related accessories.

The latest Friends and Family sale takes place this weekend from August 17th to 19th.

Below is a highlight of some of the most notable offers. Note that phone deals must be claimed in-store, while discounted accessories can be purchased both in-store and online.

  • iPad 9.7″ 32GB with Wi-Fi/4G LTE — $0 on select two-year easy pay plans, plus a free $75 Best Buy gift card [Telus]
  • iPhone X 64GB — $99.99 after any trade on select two-year plans (save $500) [Bell or Rogers]
  • iPhone 8 64GB — $0 on select two-year plans, plus a free $200 Best Buy gift card (save $230) [Bell, Rogers and Telus]
  • iPhone 8 Plus 64GB — $0 on select two-year plans, plus a free $150 Best Buy gift card (save $360) [Bell, Rogers and Telus]
  • Google Pixel 2 XL 64GB — $0 on select two-year plans, plus a free $200 Best Buy gift card (save $450) [Bell, Rogers and Telus]
  • Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB — $0 on select two-year plans, plus a free $200 Best Buy gift card (save $250) [Bell, Rogers and Telus]
  • Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB — $0 on select two-year plans, plus a free $150 Best Buy gift card (save $380) [Bell, Rogers and Telus]
  • Save up 20 percent on select Otterbox, Speck and Case-Mate smartphone cases
  • Save up to 40 percent on select Samsung accessories

Best Buy is also promising savings on Beats headphones and Jabra hands-free accessories, although specific deals weren’t revealed in the blog post.

Related Articles

News

Jul 9, 2018

6:51 PM EDT

Google updates search algorithms to prioritize fast loading webpages on mobile

News

Jul 13, 2018

2:02 PM EDT

NES Classic Edition is available again at select stores and online

News

Jun 27, 2018

3:00 PM EDT

11 percent of Canadians access digital content solely via mobile: comScore

Resources

Dec 8, 2017

1:00 PM EDT

Get a free gift card or accessory credit when you buy a new smartphone during Best Buy’s Fr...

Comments