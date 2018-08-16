News
Samsung’s new high-end Harman Kardon soundbars launch August 20th, 2018

The two new soundbars will be the first products to feature both Samsung and Harman Kardon branding

Aug 16, 2018

1:26 PM EDT

Samsung has officially unveiled the first soundbars created in collaboration with Harman Kardon: the HW-N950 and HW-N850.

Both feature Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to provide users with a top of the line 3D audio experiences.

The speakers are targeted at the high-end market. The HW-N850 model costs €999 (roughly $1,495 CAD), while the HW-N950 is even more expensive, coming in at €1499 Euros (roughly $2,250 CAD).

The HW-N950 comes with full 7.1.4 surround sound capabilities.

The South Korean electronics giant bought Harman in 2017 for $8 billion USD. Harman has projects in a variety of spaces, but is most well-known for its line of premium speakers and audio equipment.

The speakers go on sale on August 20th, 2018 and they’ll be the first product to feature both Samsung’s and Harman’s logos together.

Source: Samsung Via: SamMobile

