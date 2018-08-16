Classic RTS Rome: Total War is coming to iPhone on August 23

Hail, Caesar.
One of the greatest real-time strategy games to come out on PC, 2004’s Rome: Total War, is making its way to the iPhone on August 23rd.
The game’s publisher, Feral Interactive, announced the news on Wednesday.
Previously available on iPad, the new iPhone version features a new user interface to help iPhone users navigate the bloody battlefields of the ancient world on a small touchscreen. In addition, Feral Interactive has leveraged Apple’s latest Metal API to offer improved performance, better graphics and lower battery usage.
iOS users who already own the iPad version will be able to install and play Rome: Total War on their iPhone for free. Otherwise, the game is $13.99 CAD.
As a self-described classicist, Rome: Total War has always had a special place in my heart. It was the first Creative Assembly game to feature a 3D engine, and the first set in the ancient world after visits to Feudal Japan and Medival Europe.
At the time, it was hard to imagine game developers creating a more amazing spectacle than the sight of hundreds of Roman legionaries clashing with Germanic barbarians. The game perfectly captured the setting.
Via: 9to5Mac
