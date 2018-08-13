Nexus Players are dying rapidly and no one knows why

Remember the venerable Nexus Player, the first device running the Android TV platform? Something is killing the Players and loyal owners are searching for solutions.
Over the last few weeks, Nexus Player owners have reported their devices stopped working. The devices become unresponsive, hanging at the Google logo or displaying an error message.
That error message reads “Can’t load Android system. Your data may be corrupt. If you continue to get this message, perform a factory data reset and erase all user data stored on this device.”
However, many reports insist that the suggested factory reset doesn’t work.
Some users report that flashing a new system image saved their Nexus Players, but other users weren’t so lucky.
Users across XDA Forums and Reddit are flocking to posts wondering what to do to save their Players. Considering the Player came out in 2014, it is getting on it years. While not unusual for old devices to die out, the number of reports in such a small window of time is concerning.
Furthermore, some users claimed that several Players in their house died within days of each other.
Unfortunately for owners, Google ended support for the Player in March. While the search giant may step in because of the vast number of issues, it’s unlikely a solution will come from it.
Instead, we’ll likely see a solution from an enterprising Redditor or XDA Forum member.
Source: XDA Forums, 2, 3 Reddit, 2, 3 Via: Android Police
