Google Assistant now reads news excerpts on specific topics on smart speakers

Google Assistant can now help you even more with the news.
Now, you can ask a Google Assistant smart speaker about a certain news topic and the Assistant will read out an abstract of an article from Google News.
Users can ask “What’s the latest news on NASA?” and the speaker will read out the information.
If you tell the Assistant to stop, the speaker will send the relevant news article to your smartphone.
If you’re using a Smart Display — which isn’t available in Canada — the screen will reveal relevant YouTube videos.
While Google indicates the update will only work in the U.S., I’ve tried using it on my Google Home smart speaker and it works just fine.
Source: Google
Comments