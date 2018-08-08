Sponsored
Become a spreadsheet wiz with this essential Microsoft Excel bundle

Aug 8, 2018

Microsoft Excel is one of the most widely used applications in the world, and for good reason. It has a number of simple functions that offer nearly limitless functionality when used correctly. Excel is used in nearly every industry, be it healthcare, fashion, or technology.

As such, Excel is a valued skill and is worthwhile to learn. If you’re on the lookout for jobs that require Excel proficiency but haven’t been given hands-on experience in your previous roles, then The Essential Microsoft Excel Lifetime Bundle is for you. You can find it here for $13 CAD.

This bundle contains three courses offering lessons in basic to advanced Excel techniques. Basic Microsoft Excel teaches you how to navigate the app, basic functions, and keyboard shortcuts. When you’re comfortable, you can learn how to manage data sets with Microsoft PivotTable Training. Finally, Data Analysis In Excel features advanced lectures in conditional formatting, VLOOKUP, HLOOKUP, and index matches.

You can find the Essential Microsoft Excel Lifetime Bundle here for $13 CAD [$9.99 USD], or 98% off.

