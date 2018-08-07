New Amazon Alexa feature will notify users when it has learned answers to old questions

Amazon has added a new feature to Alexa that allow its virtual assistant to notify users when it has obtained an answer to previously asked questions.
As discovered by virtual assistant blog Voicebot, Alexa will now ask users if they want to turn on ‘Answer Updates’ after being asked a question that it doesn’t know the answer to. When asked to define this feature, Alexa responded, “If you ask me a question and I don’t know the answer, but I find out later, I’ll notify you.”
In previous situations where Alexa didn’t know the answer to a question, the assistant would respond with statements such as “I can’t find the answer to the question I heard” or “I don’t know that, but I’m always learning.”
With Answer Updates enabled, Alexa will send an on-device notification to a previously asked question once it learns the answer.
Answer Updates will roll out as an opt-in feature to all Alexa users over the coming weeks.
Via: TechCrunch
Comments