Back in June, the Government of Canada launched a national consultation on how developments in data privacy and the digital economy can affect Canadians.
As part of this ongoing discussion, Navdeep Bains, Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, has announced the selection of six Canadian digital innovation leaders to host roundtable conversations across the country.
Specifically, Bains said the consultation was created to “better understand how Canada can drive innovation, prepare Canadians for the future of work, and ensure they have trust and confidence in how their data is used.”
The six innovators are:
- Janie Béïque, Executive Vice-President, Investments, Fonds de solidarité FTQ
- Arvind Gupta, professor of computer science at the University of Toronto and former president and vice-chancellor of the University of British Columbia
- Sarah Lubik, Director of Entrepreneurship for Simon Fraser University
- Carole Piovesan, lawyer with McCarthy Tétrault
- Mark Podlasly, founder of Brookmere Management Group
- Ilse Treurnicht, former CEO of MaRS Discovery District
Biographies on each of the innovators can be found here.
The Government says these leaders will host roundtables between early August and mid-September, which are intended to give a chance for business, academia, civil society and the like to weigh in on the subject.
Some of the target cities for roundtables include:
- Calgary
- Charlottetown
- Fredericton
- Halifax
- Iqaluit
- Montreal
- Ottawa
- Quebec
- Regina
- St. John’s
- Toronto
- Vancouver
- Victoria
- Waterloo
- Whitehorse
- Winnipeg
- Yellowknife
The government advises anyone who’s interested in attending a roundtable discussion to contact ic.digitaldataconsultations-consultationsnumeriquesdonnees.ic@canada.ca and include their contact information and preferred target location.
Alternatively, Canadians are invited to take part in the consultations online.
Comments