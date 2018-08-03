Oppo’s upcoming flagship will implement Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6

Corning has announced the first smartphone manufacturer that will implement its Gorilla Glass 6 technology, Oppo.
The Chinese phone manufacturer will use Gorilla Glass 6 in an upcoming flagship smartphone in the coming weeks.
Oppo revealed Gorilla Glass 6 in July. The company claims that the material is its most durable yet.
Corning also says that Gorilla Glass 6 can survive up to 15 drops from approximately one metre in height. Additionally, in terms of drop and scratch-resistance, Gorilla Glass 6 is up to two times better than its predecessor.
Corning’s Gorilla Glass has been implemented into more than six billion devices by more than 45 brands, according to Corning.
Likely many more smartphone manufacturers will use Corning’s Gorilla Glass 6 within the following months, however.
