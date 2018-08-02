News
INABUGGY is launching one-hour liquor delivery in Vancouver

The app is re-branding from Instabuggy to INABUGGY

Aug 2, 2018

6:53 PM EDT

0 comments

Canadian delivery company INABUGGY is launching on-demand liquor delivery in Vancouver and the Greater Vancouver area.

Residents can use the INABUGGY app to order over 6,000 products from BC Liquor Stores, Bottle Jockey and 1st Avenue Liquor store.

The service delivers booze in about an hour and users can group their orders together so their groceries, beer and drugstore essentials all come together.

INAGBUGGY, which was previously known as Instabuggy, is also updating its app to use blockchain to help keep it secure.

To test out the app, users can download the app on iOS and Android.

