News
PREVIOUS|

‘Marvel Powers United VR’ game now available on Oculus Rift

Jul 27, 2018

10:54 AM EDT

0 comments

Hulk Marvel Powers United VR combat

Multiplayer co-op virtual reality game Marvel Powers United VR is now available exclusively on the Oculus Rift.

The game features 18 playable Marvel characters, including Spider-Man, Captain America, Wolverine, Black Panther and Star-Lord, as well as boss enemies such as Thanos, Ultron, Venom and Loki.

As the game’s title suggests, the VR headset enables players to experience each hero’s distinct powers in first-person. For example, Spider-Man’s play style incorporates a great deal of shooting webs at ranged enemies, while Wolverine uses his claws for up-close combat.

Marvel Powers United VR can be downloaded for $45.99 CAD on the Oculus Store.

For a limited time only, Amazon and Best Buy are also offering a $529 Oculus Rift + Touch controllers bundle that includes Marvel Powers United VR at no additional cost.

The bundle will launch on July 31st and be available for a limited time only.

Source: Marvel

Related Articles

News

Jul 25, 2018

4:35 PM EDT

Fortnite on iOS averages $2 million in revenue per day: report

News

Jul 19, 2018

7:12 AM EDT

‘The Walking Dead’ virtual reality game to release in 2019

News

Jul 16, 2018

2:01 PM EDT

HTC reveals tech demo for multi-room VR using Steam

News

Jul 26, 2018

11:02 AM EDT

Canadian co-production Alto’s Odyssey now available for free on Android

Comments