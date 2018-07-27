‘Marvel Powers United VR’ game now available on Oculus Rift

Multiplayer co-op virtual reality game Marvel Powers United VR is now available exclusively on the Oculus Rift.
The game features 18 playable Marvel characters, including Spider-Man, Captain America, Wolverine, Black Panther and Star-Lord, as well as boss enemies such as Thanos, Ultron, Venom and Loki.
As the game’s title suggests, the VR headset enables players to experience each hero’s distinct powers in first-person. For example, Spider-Man’s play style incorporates a great deal of shooting webs at ranged enemies, while Wolverine uses his claws for up-close combat.
Marvel Powers United VR can be downloaded for $45.99 CAD on the Oculus Store.
For a limited time only, Amazon and Best Buy are also offering a $529 Oculus Rift + Touch controllers bundle that includes Marvel Powers United VR at no additional cost.
The bundle will launch on July 31st and be available for a limited time only.
Source: Marvel
