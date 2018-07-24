Android Oreo is now installed on 12.1% of all Android devices

In something that’s becoming less of a frequent occurrence, Google has shared the latest Android distribution numbers. These figures come after the company didn’t disclose any new data in June. Moreover, we’re getting this July’s data later than usual.
Compared to May, Oreo 8.0’s share of Android increased by 5.2 percentage points to 10.1 percent.
Combined with Android 8.1, which is now on 2 percent of all Android devices, the latest major release of Google’s mobile operating system is now installed on 12.1 percent of all Android devices.
With the release of Android P right around the corner, it’s unlikely Oreo will hit a 15 percent OS share before it’s supplanted by Android 9.0.
Meanwhile, the number of devices on 7.0 decreased by 1.7 percentage points to 21.2 percent, while the number of devices on 7.1 increased by 1.4 percentage points. Despite the slight drop in overall usage, Nougat remains the used version of Android.
Marshmallow usage also fell by 2 percent.
Google compiled its latest distribution data by counting the Android devices that accessed the Play Store during a seven-day period ending on July 23rd.
Source: Google
