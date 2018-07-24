News
PREVIOUS|

Android Oreo is now installed on 12.1% of all Android devices

Android Nougat is currently the most popular version of Google's mobile operating system

Jul 24, 2018

9:31 AM EDT

0 comments

In something that’s becoming less of a frequent occurrence, Google has shared the latest Android distribution numbers. These figures come after the company didn’t disclose any new data in June. Moreover, we’re getting this July’s data later than usual.

Compared to May, Oreo 8.0’s share of Android increased by 5.2 percentage points to 10.1 percent.

Combined with Android 8.1, which is now on 2 percent of all Android devices, the latest major release of Google’s mobile operating system is now installed on 12.1 percent of all Android devices.

With the release of Android P right around the corner, it’s unlikely Oreo will hit a 15 percent OS share before it’s supplanted by Android 9.0.

Meanwhile, the number of devices on 7.0 decreased by 1.7 percentage points to 21.2 percent, while the number of devices on 7.1 increased by 1.4 percentage points. Despite the slight drop in overall usage, Nougat remains the used version of Android.

Marshmallow usage also fell by 2 percent.

Google compiled its latest distribution data by counting the Android devices that accessed the Play Store during a seven-day period ending on July 23rd.

Source: Google

Related Articles

Business

Jul 23, 2018

4:34 PM EDT

Google parent company Alphabet posts $32.66 billion revenue in Q2 2018

Resources

Jul 20, 2018

8:21 AM EDT

How to download content using Bell’s Fibe TV app

News

Jul 23, 2018

6:42 PM EDT

Google partners with blockchain startup to offer additional cloud services

News

Jul 23, 2018

7:17 PM EDT

How Google killed the cache partition in Android — and why we’re better off for it

Comments