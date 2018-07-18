These wireless earbuds give the AirPods a run for their money

Love them or hate them, Apple’s AirPods are some of the most popular wireless earbuds on the market. They feature a sleek, non-intrusive design that fits perfectly with the rest of your Apple products. However, at $160, they’re incredibly expensive.
These Air Bud Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds offer a compelling alternative; they imitate the AirPods’ modern aesthetic and functionality for a fraction of the price at just $24.99—79% off their usual price.
These sleek wireless earbuds connect to your phone with Bluetooth 4.2 technology, and offer up to 2.5 hours of playtime on a single charge. They can even be recharged up to 10 times with the included portable charging case. Inside of each earbud is an stereo mic chip that produces impressive HD audio. Additionally, one of the Air Buds can be used to make and answer phone calls while you’re on the go.
The Air Bud Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds are available here for $32.91 CAD [$24.99 USD], down from $158.02 CAD [$119.99 USD].
