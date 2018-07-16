Fredericton police officers to deploy Axon body cameras and digital security solution

The Fredericton Police Force (FPF) has announced that its officers will soon deploy cameras and digital management systems from connected law enforcement Axon.
Specifically, FPF says it will use six Axon Body 2 cameras, four Axon Interview camera systems and 105 licenses for Axon’s cloud-based digital evidence management solution, Evidence.com. With Evidence.com, officers and command staff are able to “manage, review, share, and process digital evidence using forensic, redaction, transcription, and other tools,” according to Axon.
A pilot program was launched in March 2017 to improve how Axon capture, stores and manages its digital evidence in the field. Axon later received FPF’s order for its tech in the second quarter of 2018, which will roll out in phases later this year.
“The ability to handle very large amounts of video data continues to be a priority for the Fredericton Police Force,” said Martin Gaudet, Fredericton Police Force’s Deputy Chief, in a press statement. “Having trialed Axon’s Evidence.com cloud-based solution for the past year, we are confident in this streamlined approach to digital evidence management. We believe that by being equipped with cutting-edge technology, we can better serve and protect our community.”
“Fredericton Police let us know from the beginning that a major priority was the ability to securely store and manage digital evidence,” addedVishal Dhir, Axon’s Managing Director, Canada & Latin America. “We are proud to see that, after a Request for Information and comprehensive trial of our technology, FPF concluded Axon is the best cloud-based platform for managing their digital evidence.”
Fredericton is the second city to partner with Axon on body camera initiative, following Calgary.
Image credit: City of Fredericton
Source: Canada Newswire
Comments