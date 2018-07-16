eBay Canada has announced a new sale offering discounts on thousands of items to compete with Amazon Prime Day.
eBay’s sales, which run today and tomorrow alongside Amazon’s one-and-a-half day annual promotion, feature discounts on products from all different categories, including home, sports and clothing.
In terms of tech, though, here are some of the deals eBay is promoting:
- Apple MacBook Air 13” (17 percent off)
- Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless Headphones (36 percent off)
- Buy a seven month Spotify membership and get one month free
- Google Home Mini Speaker (38 percent off)
- LG 55” Flat 4K Flat Screen (33 percent off)
- Samsung Galaxy S9 64GB (20 percent off)
“The deals on eBay are already incredibly competitive, but with our summer Deals event heating up, plus our Best Price Guarantee, it means eBay Canada has the best deals online in the country – period,” said Andrea Stairs, general manager of eBay Canada & Latin America, in a press statement.
“During these two competitive days and beyond, Canadians can be confident knowing that when they shop on eBay.ca, they’re getting the best value online, because if they find a competitor’s price for less, we won’t just match it, we’ll beat it.”
The full list of deals can be found here. It’s worth noting that eBay also recently launched its Best Price Guarantee, which will beat competitor’s prices by 10 percent of the difference. The Best Price Guarantee is eligible on all products, including the ones that are currently on sale for a limited time only.
Source: eBay Canada
