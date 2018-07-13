NES Classic Edition is available again at select stores and online

The NES Classic Edition is available again.
Best Buy Canada has the console in stock online and in select stores in limited quantities
NES Classic Edition will be available online at approximately 10am PST. Limited quantities, no rainchecks. Also available in select stores, use the Reserve In Store button online to get yours today. https://t.co/QofmJpAKYF
July 13, 2018
Unfortunately, limited quantities means the tiny console will likely be hard to find again.
The console first launched in 2016 and ships with 30 8-bit classics pre-installed. It includes classic titles like The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario Bros.
Unfortunately due to the console’s hard-to-find nature, many customers had to search online through websites like eBay and Amazon. Often the NES Classic price is hiked much higher.
If you want to get your hands on one, you better head to a Best Buy location quickly, or reserve online through their website.
The console also appears to be available at some EB Games locations.
Source: Best Buy Canada
