News
PREVIOUS

NES Classic Edition is available again at select stores and online

Jul 13, 2018

2:02 PM EDT

0 comments

NES Classic Edition

The NES Classic Edition is available again.

Best Buy Canada has the console in stock online and in select stores in limited quantities

 

Unfortunately, limited quantities means the tiny console will likely be hard to find again.

The console first launched in 2016 and ships with 30 8-bit classics pre-installed. It includes classic titles like The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario Bros.

Unfortunately due to the console’s hard-to-find nature, many customers had to search online through websites like eBay and Amazon. Often the NES Classic price is hiked much higher.

If you want to get your hands on one, you better head to a Best Buy location quickly, or reserve online through their website.

The console also appears to be available at some EB Games locations.

Source: Best Buy Canada

 

Related Articles

News

Jun 29, 2018

9:50 AM EDT

Nintendo’s NES Classic goes back on sale in Canada today

News

Jun 25, 2018

3:22 PM EDT

Best Buy Canada VIP sale offers deals on Google Home, MacBooks and portable hard drives

News

Nov 11, 2016

11:47 AM EDT

NES Classic Edition now available in Canada, though good luck finding one in stores

Deals

Jun 15, 2018

9:26 AM EDT

Best Buy Canada’s friends and family mobile sale adds gift card with smartphone purchase

Comments