Seagate makes a bid for the consumer PC market with new BarraCuda SSD drive

Seagate, a prolific producer of external and internal hard drives, is taking aim at the PC-building enthusiast demographic with the launch of its new BarraCuda SATA SSD series.
This is far from the company’s first SSD offering, but it is one of the rare examples of a consumer-focused SSD from the company.
The BarraCuda SSD is a SATA drive, which is a popular standard (particularly for SSDs in the multi-terabyte range), but not as fast as drives using the newer NVMe spec.
Seagate’s new consumer SSD promises sequential speeds up to 560MB/s, with capacities ranging from 250GB to 2TB.
Already listed on Amazon.com (though seemingly not Amazon.ca) in limited release, the 250GB version is $74 USD, while the 1TB variant costs $229.99 USD before shipping fees — reasonable pricing in the U.S., but less so up here in the north.
Seagate says the new BarraCuda will be available elsewhere in September.
Via: The Verge, Engadget, Anandtech
