Bye-bye bonus data: Canadian data promos begin to wind down

After several months of most Canadian carriers offering bonus data allotments on plans, the promotion seems to have now run its course for the most part.
For the majority of their wireless markets, Rogers and Telus will end respective 2GB offers on July 9th, while Freedom is ending its 3GB bonus data offer on July 10th. Meanwhile, Virgin Mobile and Fido are replacing 3GB offers with a 1GB or 2GB deal.
Below, a quick run-down of the state of bonus data at most Canadian carriers.
You can also find a summary of the initial bonus data offers in this May 2018 post.
Rogers
- 2GB bonus data promo ending on July 9th
- In Quebec, still offering 2GB or 4GB of bonus data depending on the plan, with no specific expiration date
- In Manitoba, major data offers ended (i.e. 10GB + 10GB) but bonus 2GB on 6GB plan still stands
- In Saskatchewan, bonus 2GB on 10GB plans still stands
Find more here
Bell
- 2GB bonus data offer still stands with no specific expiration date
- In Quebec, still offering 2GB or 4GB of bonus data depending on the plan, with no specific expiration date
- In Manitoba, major data offers ended (i.e. 10GB + 10GB) but bonus 2GB on 6GB plan still stands
- In Saskatchewan, bonus 2GB on 10GB plans still stands
Find more here
Telus
- 2GB bonus data promo ending on July 9th
- In Quebec, still offering 2GB or 4GB of bonus data depending on the plan, with no specific expiration date
- In Manitoba, major data offers ended (i.e. 10GB + 10GB) but there’s a bonus 1GB on the 15GB plan
- In Saskatchewan, bonus 2GB on 10GB plans still stands
Find more here
Freedom Mobile
- 3GB bonus data promo ending on July 10th
Find more here
Virgin Mobile
- Ended the 3GB bonus
- Being replaced by either a 1GB or 2GB bonus, depending on the base plan
- Bonus 1GB and 2GB offers also valid in Quebec
- In Saskatchewan and Manitoba, bonus 2GB on 5GB plan only
Find more here
Fido
- Ended the 3GB bonus
- Now offering 1GB or 2GB bonus, depending on the base plan
- 1GB or 2GB offer also valid in Quebec
- In Saskatchewan and Manitoba, bonus 2GB on 5GB plan only
Find more here
Koodo
- Ended the 3GB bonus
- Currently not offering any bonus data in any markets
Find more here
Eastlink
- 3GB bonus offer still stands
Find more here
Videotron
- 2GB bonus offer still stands with no specific expiration
Find more here
SaskTel
- No data bonuses (though this hasn’t changed since May, and it should be noted that SaskTel offers some unlimited data plans throttled after 15GB)
Find more here
