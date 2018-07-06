Elon Musk plans to send teams and technology to help with Thailand cave rescue

Elon Musk says that he’s offered assistance in the effort to rescue the boys soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand.
Musk says that engineers from SpaceX and The Boring Company are set to travel to Thailand on Saturday to aide in the increasingly dangerous rescue effort.
SpaceX & Boring Co engineers headed to Thailand tomorrow to see if we can be helpful to govt. There are probably many complexities that are hard to appreciate without being there in person.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2018
CNN recently reported that conditions in the cave are becoming increasingly perilous, with the publication reporting that a former navy diver involved in the rescue effort lost his life following oxygen levels dropping inside the cave.
Musk says that engineers may be able to take advantage of a Tesla-manufactured battery pack in order to increase the rate of water being pumped out of the cave. He also tweeted that it could be possible run a nylon tube into the cave in order to fill it with air, “like a bouncy castle,” according to Musk.
Looks like 1st bit of water is close enough to entrance to be pumped out. 2nd & 3rd would need battery packs, air pumps & tubes. If depth of 2nd is accurate, would need ~0.5 bar tube pressure. Prob need to enter tube, zip up & then transit.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2018
After nine days of being missing, the 12 boys and their soccer coach were found safe, but are now trapped in the cave due to rising levels.
It’s believed that the rescue effort could take months with heavy rainfall adding even further to the flooding already present in the cave.
Source: Twitter (Elon Musk), CNN
