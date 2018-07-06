News
PREVIOUS|

Elon Musk plans to send teams and technology to help with Thailand cave rescue

Jul 6, 2018

12:10 PM EDT

0 comments

Elon Musk says that he’s offered assistance in the effort to rescue the boys soccer team trapped in a cave in Thailand.

Musk says that engineers from SpaceX and The Boring Company are set to travel to Thailand on Saturday to aide in the increasingly dangerous rescue effort.

CNN recently reported that conditions in the cave are becoming increasingly perilous, with the publication reporting that a former navy diver involved in the rescue effort lost his life following oxygen levels dropping inside the cave.

Musk says that engineers may be able to take advantage of a Tesla-manufactured battery pack in order to increase the rate of water being pumped out of the cave. He also tweeted that it could be possible run a nylon tube into the cave in order to fill it with air, “like a bouncy castle,” according to Musk.

After nine days of being missing, the 12 boys and their soccer coach were found safe, but are now trapped in the cave due to rising levels.

It’s believed that the rescue effort could take months with heavy rainfall adding even further to the flooding already present in the cave.

Source: Twitter (Elon Musk), CNN

Related Articles

News

Jun 9, 2016

2:01 PM EDT

Real-life Iron Man Elon Musk visits Pentagon to talk about a ‘flying metal suit’

News

Jul 3, 2018

1:45 PM EDT

Tesla’s chief of engineering has left the company

News

May 26, 2017

2:09 PM EDT

Elon Musk’s Boring Company reveals new pictures of high-speed underground cars

News

Feb 1, 2018

10:21 AM EDT

Elon Musk made $10 million USD from selling 20,000 flamethrowers

Comments