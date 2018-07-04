Samsung Canada summer sale discounts Gear smartwatches by $120

Samsung Canada is currently running a summer-themed promotion on its website that offers discounts on smartwatches, tablets and smartphone cases.
The most notable sale, which runs until July 12th, sees the Gear Sport offered for $279.99 (regular $399.99) and the Gear S3 for $349.99 CAD (regular $469.99).
Outside of wearables, Canadians can take advantage of the following deals:
- Until July 5th — Tab E Lite for $99.99 (regular $149.99)
- Until July 5th — Tab A 8″ (2017) for $199.99 (regular $299.99)
- Until July 5th — Tab A 10.1″ for $269.99 (regular $399.99)
- Until July 5th — Tab S2 8″ for $349.99 (regular $449.99)
- Until July 5th — Tab S2 9.7″ for $399.99 (regular $549.99)
- Until July 5th — Tab S3 9.7″ for $649.99 (regular $799.99)
- From July 4th to 12th — Tab E for $229.99 (regular $329.99)
- From July 4th to 12th — Tab A 7″ for $139.99 (regular $199.99)
- From July 4th to September 7th — Save 50 percent on select Samsung Galaxy S8+ and Note 8 cases
Note that some of the deals aren’t appearing on Samsung’s own website, although they are all live with other retailers, including BestBuy.ca, TheSource.ca and Walmart.ca.
