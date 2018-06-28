Here is the first teaser for Matt Groening’s Disenchantment

Last month Netflix announced an upcoming show called Disenchantment. Disenchantment is an animation that is directed by comedy writer and cartoonist Matt Groening.
Groening, known for hit comedy series The Simpsons and Futurama will take his fans to Dreamland, a world filled with princesses, elves, imps, ogres, harpies and sprites.
Netflix has launched the first teaser for the upcoming show. The teaser explains how Groening tackled the future with Futuruma, then the present with The Simpsons and now he’s tackling the (fantasy-enriched) past with Disenchantment.
The teaser showcases Princess Bean, her half-elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci.
The show stars a female protagonist, which is a first for Groening, as the main star of The Simpsons is arguably Homer, while Futurama’s is Fry.
The series features voice talents such as Abbi Jacobson, Nat Faxon, Eric Andre, Billy West, John DiMaggio and David Herman.
Disenchantment will be on Netflix starting August 17th. While you wait for Disenchantment, check out other Netflix Originals coming in July.
Comments