Shaw to provide Wi-Fi to over 130 civic facilities in Winnipeg

The City of Winnipeg and Shaw have reached an agreement to bring public Wi-Fi to over 130 civic facilities.
Since January 2013, the Facilities Attachment License Agreement between Shaw and the city only allowed Shaw customers to take advantage of complimentary Wi-Fi. Under the new agreement, anyone can connect to the free Wi-Fi using the ‘ShawGuest’ network.
A full list of public places was not revealed, although the city confirmed in a press release that it will include “community centres, indoor pools, arenas and libraries.”
“Whether it’s for work, play, or just staying in touch, feeling connected is an important part of our everyday lives,” said mayor Brian Bowman in a press statement. “Access to Wi-Fi is an important resource for residents no matter where they are in our city. With the support of Shaw, we can now offer free Wi-Fi at nearly all of our community centres, indoor pools, arenas, and libraries.”
“Access to fast and reliable Wi-Fi has become more important as people choose to stay connected outside of the home through more and more devices,” added Chris Kucharski, president of consumer at Shaw.
“Whether it’s before a hockey game, after swimming laps or during a community event, the City of Winnipeg’s free public Wi-Fi network will provide residents and visitors with more ways to stay connected at city facilities.”
Source: City of Winnipeg
