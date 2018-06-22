Bell TV subscribers can now manage their channels with MyBell app

Bell TV customers will have an easier time managing their services with the new MyBell app.
The Canadian telecom giant pushed out an update for its MyBell app that brings new features to the service.
Now, Bell TV subscribers can edit their channel lineup from within the app. Additionally, customers can change their packages, order pay-per-view events and more. App users can also order or upgrade receivers.
The MyBell app also provides access to a personalized channel guide.
Furthermore, any changes that a customer makes apply immediately to their TV service.
Along with these new features, the MyBell app lets customers view bills, usage and more. Using the app doesn’t count towards a user’s data plan if they’re with Bell.
It’s good to see Bell adding extra functionality to the app. Being able to add and change features easily helps customers out a lot. Plus it frees up call centers to deal with more pressing matters than changing a TV package.
Overall, the app is fairly useful and is reviewed positively on the App Store and Play Store, apart from a few complaints about the app being slow to load.
The MyBell app is available on iOS 8 and later, and Android 5 and up.
Comments