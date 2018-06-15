Deals
PREVIOUS

Best Buy’s friends and family mobile sale adds gift card with smartphone purchase

Jun 15, 2018

9:26 AM EDT

0 comments

Best Buy Heartland store in Mississauga

Best Buy Canada’s four times per year friends and family mobile sale is back, with the retailer offering discounts on a variety of Android and iOS smartphones.

Per usual, the deals listed below are only available in-store. Moreover, each one requires that the customer sign a new two-year contract with a carrier. With the exception of the iPhone X, each phone comes with a Best Buy gift card of varying value.

Visit Best Buy’s website to see the full list of deals and details.

Android

  • Galaxy S9 — $0 and $200 gift card with a two-year contract at Telus
  • Galaxy S9+ — $0 and $50 gift card with a two-year contract at Rogers
  • Galaxy A8 — $0 and $150 gift card with a two-year contract at Fido
  • Galaxy S8 — $0 and $100 gift card with a two-year contract at Fido
  • Galaxy A5 — $0 and $250 gift card with a two-year contract at Fido or Virgin

iOS

  • iPhone X — starts at $199 on a two-year contract with Bell, Telus or Rogers
  • iPhone 8 — $0 and $200 gift card on a two-year contract with Telus
  • iPhone 8 Plus — $0 and $150 gift card on a two-year contract with Rogers
  • iPhone 7 — $0 and $150 gift card on a two-year contract with Fido or Koodo
  • iPhone 6 — $0 and $250 gift card on a two-year contract with Fido

Source: Best Buy

Related Articles

News

Jun 15, 2018

7:08 AM EDT

Win Canadian-based prizes in PlayStudios games with new rewards

News

May 11, 2018

9:47 AM EDT

Google offers $60 discount on purchase of two Google Home Mini smart speakers

News

Jun 14, 2018

5:21 PM EDT

Metrobus and Bell are installing smart kiosks in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

News

Jun 12, 2018

7:13 PM EDT

Some PlayStation games are up to 70 percent off to celebrate E3 2018

Comments