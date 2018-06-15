Best Buy’s friends and family mobile sale adds gift card with smartphone purchase

Best Buy Canada’s four times per year friends and family mobile sale is back, with the retailer offering discounts on a variety of Android and iOS smartphones.
Per usual, the deals listed below are only available in-store. Moreover, each one requires that the customer sign a new two-year contract with a carrier. With the exception of the iPhone X, each phone comes with a Best Buy gift card of varying value.
Visit Best Buy’s website to see the full list of deals and details.
Android
- Galaxy S9 — $0 and $200 gift card with a two-year contract at Telus
- Galaxy S9+ — $0 and $50 gift card with a two-year contract at Rogers
- Galaxy A8 — $0 and $150 gift card with a two-year contract at Fido
- Galaxy S8 — $0 and $100 gift card with a two-year contract at Fido
- Galaxy A5 — $0 and $250 gift card with a two-year contract at Fido or Virgin
iOS
- iPhone X — starts at $199 on a two-year contract with Bell, Telus or Rogers
- iPhone 8 — $0 and $200 gift card on a two-year contract with Telus
- iPhone 8 Plus — $0 and $150 gift card on a two-year contract with Rogers
- iPhone 7 — $0 and $150 gift card on a two-year contract with Fido or Koodo
- iPhone 6 — $0 and $250 gift card on a two-year contract with Fido
Source: Best Buy
