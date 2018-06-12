The digital PlayStation Store is holding a sale on a variety of big budget games to celebrate E3 2018.
There are 88 games on sale in total, according to the retail platform, but there are a lot of titles that have multiple versions, so the number is probably a little less. Assassin’s Creed Origins, for example, is listed three times for each of its different tiered iterations.
There’s also a ton of DLC that is on sales right now too, with downloadable content for Bloodborne being priced at $7.99 CAD.
To check out what’s on sale users can visit the PlayStation Store here. There are also a lot of sales happening on the Xbox marketplace for E3.
Some notable examples of digital PlayStation 4 games on sale include the following titles:
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – $47.99 (regular $79.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $34.39 (regular $79.99)
- NHL 18 – $20.79 (regular $51.99)
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard – $29.99 (regular $39.99)
- Persona 5 – $27.99 (regular $39.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – $33.49 (regular $66.99)
- Injustice 2 – $48.99 (regular $69.99)
As well, PlayStation Plus members will save an additional 10 percent on each of these games.
The PlayStation E3 sale runs until June 19th at 8am PT/11am ET.
Source: PlayStation
