Some PlayStation games are up to 70 percent off to celebrate E3 2018

There's a lot of games and DLC that are really cheap right now

Jun 12, 2018

7:13 PM EDT

The digital PlayStation Store is holding a sale on a variety of big budget games to celebrate E3 2018.

There are 88 games on sale in total, according to the retail platform, but there are a lot of titles that have multiple versions, so the number is probably a little less. Assassin’s Creed Origins, for example, is listed three times for each of its different tiered iterations.

There’s also a ton of DLC that is on sales right now too, with downloadable content for Bloodborne being priced at $7.99 CAD.

To check out what’s on sale users can visit the PlayStation Store here. There are also a lot of sales happening on the Xbox marketplace for E3.

Some notable examples of digital PlayStation 4 games on sale include the following titles:

As well, PlayStation Plus members will save an additional 10 percent on each of these games.

The PlayStation E3 sale runs until June 19th at 8am PT/11am ET.

Source: PlayStation

