Firefox gets new download menu and share menu on iOS

Firefox for iOS is getting some new productivity features today.
The iOS app is getting new features including downloadable files, easy link sharing and improved syncing support.
Downloadable files is exactly as it sounds — users can now download files to their mobile device. You can see your download history in Firefox and view or share downloads there. This seems like a pretty basic feature on the surface, however, a centralized place for users to access downloaded files is definitely a bonus.
Easy link sharing translates to a revamped share window. When you’re using another app, you can select web links and share them to Firefox. This opens a handy window with options to open the webpage in Firefox, load it in the background, bookmark it or add it to your Reading List.
Furthermore, if you are signed into Firefox, you can send the selected link to another device using Firefox under the same account. This feature alone makes the update worthwhile. Everything else, not so much. Most of the time, if you’re encountering a link it’s in Safari. And if you’re in Safari it’s much easier to just press and hold on the link to open it in a new tab than to tap share, scroll to Firefox and tap again to open the share menu.
Additionally, its much easier to check Firefox’s sync status now. Users can see whether they’re signed in and synced by tapping the menu button. If not, they can sign in or force Firefox to perform a sync.
Overall, it’s a small update, but the additions are definitely good. The built-in downloads folder will help users keep their files organized. The ability to send links to Firefox and other devices is also incredibly handy.
Users can update to the newest version on the App Store today.
Source: Mozilla Blog
