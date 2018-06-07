EA’s mobile FIFA game is getting a World Cup-themed campaign

EA Sports’ mobile version of its popular soccer simulator is getting a content update that adds a World Cup campaign.
Regular FIFA 18 received a World Cup update on May 29th and now the mobile version is following suit.
The mobile version of the game has all 32 qualifying teams and the 16 teams that didn’t make it into this year’s World Cup.
In addition to the World Cup campaign, there is also a VS Attack mode for player-vs-player competition and a few more in-game rewards for players.
The game can be downloaded on iOS here and Android here.
Source: Engadget
Comments