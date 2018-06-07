News
PREVIOUS|

EA’s mobile FIFA game is getting a World Cup-themed campaign

Play your World Cup fantasy on the go

Jun 7, 2018

8:14 PM EDT

0 comments

FIFA Mobile

EA Sports’ mobile version of its popular soccer simulator is getting a content update that adds a World Cup campaign.

Regular FIFA 18 received a World Cup update on May 29th and now the mobile version is following suit.

The mobile version of the game has all 32 qualifying teams and the 16 teams that didn’t make it into this year’s World Cup.

In addition to the World Cup campaign, there is also a VS Attack mode for player-vs-player competition and a few more in-game rewards for players.

The game can be downloaded on iOS here and Android here.

Source: Engadget

Related Articles

News

Jan 16, 2018

8:13 PM EDT

Google announces 20 best indie games on Android in Play Store contest

News

Jun 12, 2014

7:08 AM EDT

Google Now updated to offer extensive World Cup coverage

News

Jul 5, 2010

1:48 PM EDT

Public having a BOGO deal for a free ZTE C78 on July 10th

News

Dec 12, 2017

4:01 PM EDT

Nintendo reportedly looking for new help with mobile games after falling behind schedule

Comments