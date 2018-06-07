Telus Health launches free baby monitoring app in Quebec

Telus Health has launched its Baby Health app, a free digital tool that offers monitoring and education resources to new and expecting parents, in Quebec.
Baby Health first launched in predominantly English-speaking provinces in January, with the recent Quebec rollout marking the first time the app has been available in French.
With the app, parents can track and monitor their child’s health information and developmental milestones from birth, keeping tabs on allergies, illnesses, immunizations, medications and more. The app will then create a digital health record of this information that can be accessed on a smartphone or tablet.
Additionally, the app provides parents with a library of curated video and written content offering information on their infant’s first 18 months.
The Telus Baby Health app can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android. Telus Health says it will regularly add new content to the app.
Additionally, Telus Health says it will pledge a $5 donation to Opération Enfant Soleil for each account registered in the Baby Health app between June 7th and December 31st, 2018. Opération Enfact Soleil is a non-profit organization that develops high-quality paediatrics and contributes to various projects for children across Québec.
Source: Telus
