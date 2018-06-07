Developers can now test out embedding Apple Maps on the web

At its World Wide Developer Conference (WWDC), Apple opened up Maps’ web-based APIs, allowing users to embed maps online.
Apple had previously used its own maps online on some websites like Find My iPhone or for Apple Store locations. The company has now added a new MapKit JS Beta so developers can take advantage of this feature.
People have been able to embed Apple Maps on iOS for a while, so it was only a matter of time before Apple brought Maps online.
Users will be able to search within these map sections and zoom in and out. Developers will be able to embed the maps in the regular map view, street view or satellite mode.
It’ll be interesting to see if people start embedding Apple Maps online instead of the standard Google Maps that people have been using for years.
Source: The Verge
