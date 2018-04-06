Google name-drops Pixel 3 in Android Open Source Project

We’ve still yet to see many details revealed about Google’s upcoming flagship, but a recent commit to the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) has confirmed the name ‘Pixel 3.’
The commit, spotted by the eagle-eyed folks at XDA Developers, reads as follows:
Cherrypick “Add device config to decide which Auto Selection Network UI to use.”
This change added the config because the HAL V_1_2 only supports Pixel 3, and the new Auto Selection Network UI is based on HAL V_1_2. So we set the flag to decide which Auto Selection Network UI should be used based in the device type.
The meaning of the commit is somewhat open to interpretation, but the going theory from Droid-Life and XDA is that it relates to Project Treble, Google’s initiative to streamline the update process. XDA writes that this change is likely to allow for continuous updates in the “scan networks” option in mobile network settings.
In any case, it’s the first official mention of the Pixel 3, and a somewhat surprising, seemingly accidental one at that.
While none of the details about this highly-anticipated device are concrete yet, there’s always speculation. Find our conjecture about what Android P might tell us about the next Pixel here.
Source: AOSP, XDA Developers Via: 9to5Google
