Apple’s iPhone X is available for $200 off on two-year plans at select carriers

Apr 6, 2018

10:44 AM EDT

The most expensive smartphone on the market is currently on sale if you purchase it with a two-year plan at select carriers.

Apple’s iPhone X is available for $200 off at carriers including Rogers, Telus, Fido and Koodo.

With Rogers, Telus and Fido you can purchase the 64GB model for $400 CAD and the 256GB model for $600 on select two-year plans. Meanwhile, with Koodo the 64GB model costs $600 and the 256GB is discounted to $800 on the company’s Tab Large plan.

It’s important to note that these phones are only discounted on each of the carriers’ most expensive plans.

Rogers’ discount for the device ends on April 9th. After reaching out to Telus, Fido and Koodo sales reps, we discovered that they were not giving an end date for the sale, but don’t count on it lasting too long.

To learn more about the iPhone X check out our review of the smartphone.

