A press invite has confirmed that Motorola will be holding a press event in on April 19th, likely to reveal its next generation of phones.

The bright green invitation was sent to tech blog Android Pit.

The colouring of the invitation seems to be the same gradient of green revealed in recent leaks of the Moto G6 Plus, so it would only make sense for the company to show off the G6 line of phones on the 19th.

 

It has been over a year since the Motorola G5 line of phones was released so it is about time for the company to release its next generation of devices.

While this invitation is for Brazil it’s unclear whether this will be the location of the global launch or just one of the reveal locales. One way or another, you can stay tuned to MobileSyrup for details.

Source: Android Pit Via: Android Central

Image Credit: Android Headlines, Android Central 

