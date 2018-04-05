News
Google has added 24 new apps to its Android Excellence program

Android is showing off the top tier apps in the Playstore

Apr 5, 2018

6:19 PM EDT

Android Excellence apps

Google has refreshed its Android Excellence collection of applications and games, adding 13 new apps and 11 games.

The Excellence collection gets refreshed every three months. It’s a place for Google to show off some of the best in Android user experience, quality and technical performance.

Apps that were added range from Adobe Photoshop Lightroom to password manager Dashlane. The game selections include classics like Angry Birds 2 and Into the Dead 2, alongside lesser known games like Sky Dancer Run and Sling Kong.

The full list of apps and games can be found on the Android Developers Blog here.

Source: Android Developers Blog

