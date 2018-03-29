Best Buy VIP Sale discounts iPhone 8, Samsung Galaxy S8, MacBooks

Every few months, Best Buy Canada holds a ‘VIP Sale’ offering discounts on products across all of its departments.
The retailer’s latest VIP Sale will run both in-store and online for today only.
Below is a list of some of the VIP deals Best Buy has revealed:
- iPhone 8 64GB (Rogers and Bell) — $0 on select two-year plans (save $200) + free $150 Best Buy gift card
- iPhone 8 Plus 64GB (Rogers and Bell) –$0 on select two-year plans (save $360)
- Samsung Galaxy S8 (Rogers and Bell) — $0 on select two-year plans (save $290) + free $200 Best Buy gift card
- Samsung Galaxy S8+ (Rogers and Bell) — $0 on select two-year plans (save $360) + free $100 Best Buy gift card
- MacBook Air with 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 Processor — $1049.99 (save $150)
- MacBook Pro with 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 Processor — $1579.99 (save $150)
- Apple App Store and iTunes gift cards ($60 multipack) — $49
- WD My Passport 1TB — $49.99 (save $28)
- PlayStation 4 Pro Star Wars Battlefront II Limited Edition Bundle (includes a Star Wars-themed PS4 Pro, Star Wars: Battlefront II and Far Cry 5) — $449.99 (save $130)
- NBA 2K18 (PS4 and Xbox One) — $39.99 (regular $79.99)
- Save up $50 on select Fitbit wearables
It’s important to note that Best Buy says this is only preview of some its VIP deals. Some of the discounted products will not be advertised or sold online, with Best Buy instead offering them in-store only.
Best Buy stores will open at 9AM, one hour earlier than usual.
A larger preview of the VIP deals can be viewed here.
Comments