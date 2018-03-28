Business
Ontario Liberals want to spend $64 million on enhancing cybersecurity

The Government of Ontario wants to strengthen cybersecurity in the province

Mar 28, 2018

5:49 PM EDT

The Ontario Liberal government has announced today that it plans on investing $64 million over three years to strengthen existing cybersecurity measures in the province.

This spending will be an effort to improve the security of businesses, governments and regular people inside of the province while also “attracting highly skilled and in‐demand cybersecurity talent” to Ontario.

“Ontario’s investments in infrastructure and digital government services must be protected from the growing threat of cyberattacks,” reads an excerpt from Ontario 2018 budget proposal. “Increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks on governments and businesses around the world underscore the necessity of proactively safeguarding the province’s mission‐critical IT systems and protecting the personal information of Ontarians.”

Source: Government of Ontario

