Here’s how you can bring the home button back to Google Chrome for Android

XDA developers have found a new Android Chrome flag that brings back the home button to the Chrome mobile app.
To enable the mobile home button feature, users have to be in Chrome Canary, where they need to paste the following address into their address bar: chrome://flags#force-enable-home-page-button.
Once that’s done, users will be able to enable the home page button. Users will also need to restart their browsers twice in order to add the feature to Chrome Canary.
This find could suggest that Google is thinking about bringing back the home button to the mobile version of Chrome.
The home button used to be a standard feature on the mobile version of Chrome but it was removed in a previous build. Of course, desktop users can choose to enable a small home button beside the address bar.
Source: XDA Developers Via: Android Police
