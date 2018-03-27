Tesla set to overhaul its vehicle navigation system this weekend

A new navigation system will start rolling out to Tesla drivers over the weekend, according to a March 26th, 2018 tweet from Elon Musk.
Musk is calling this update a ‘Mature beta’ and promises to thoroughly overhaul the company’s existing mapping software.
New nav starts rolling out this weekend. Should be considered a mature beta at first, so won’t be perfect, but will improve rapidly. With the old system, we were stuck with legacy 3rd party black box code and stale data. No way to improve.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2018
According to Electrek, which has been following the developments, the new maps will have smoother zooming and a new routing engine to improve route accuracy.
From the wording of Musk’s tweet, it also seems that the update will allow Tesla drivers to more easily add new data to the system, making the system more adaptable as new fixes are released.
Major navigation overhaul coming in early 2018. Will be light-years ahead of current system, but we are testing it rigorously before rolling out.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2017
Musk tweeted at the end of last year that a major navigation overhaul was coming in 2018, saying that it would be “light years ahead” of the company’s current system.
