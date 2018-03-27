News
Tesla set to overhaul its vehicle navigation system this weekend

Looks like the Easter Bunny is bringing a maps update to Tesla drivers

A new navigation system will start rolling out to Tesla drivers over the weekend, according to a March 26th, 2018 tweet from Elon Musk.

Musk is calling this update a ‘Mature beta’ and promises to thoroughly overhaul the company’s existing mapping software.

According to Electrek, which has been following the developments, the new maps will have smoother zooming and a new routing engine to improve route accuracy.

From the wording of Musk’s tweet, it also seems that the update will allow Tesla drivers to more easily add new data to the system, making the system more adaptable as new fixes are released.

Musk tweeted at the end of last year that a major navigation overhaul was coming in 2018, saying that it would be “light years ahead” of the company’s current system.

Source: Twitter, Electrek Via: Engadget

