Here’s how the Huawei P20 Pro compares to the Google Pixel 2 XL, OnePlus 5T and Samsung Galaxy S9+

Huawei has finally revealed its P20 smartphone, as well the world’s first-ever triple-lens smartphone, the P20 Pro.
While both phones are impressive, the star of the show is undoubtedly the larger P20 Pro.
The P20 Pro is aesthetically impressive with its 18.5:9 aspect ratio, iPhone X-inspired notch and beautiful blue-to-violet gradient colour scheme.
It also offers a triple rear-camera setup boasting one 40-megapixel sensor — though that may not be enough to attract the masses.
In Canada, Huawei’s latest smartphone faces stiff competition, especially against the Google Pixel 2 XL, OnePlus 5T and the Samsung Galaxy S9+.
See our specs comparison of the high-end Android devices below:
