Apple plans to release slate of original TV shows by March 2019

Apple is reportedly spending over $1 billion USD over the course of the year to get its 12 original TV projects ready for 2019, according to a report from the New York Times.
The company has been easing its way into the original programming space since the launch of its first two shows Planet of the Apps and Carpool Karaoke.
The first new original show could launch as early as March next year, but so far there’s no word of what the show might be. There is currently 12 shows planned with stars such as Steven Spielberg, Damien Chazelle, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Aniston, Octavia Spencer and Kristen Wigg.
While all of these actors and the shows to go along with them have been bought by Apple, a lot of them are still in very early phases of development. The reboot of Spielberg’s Amazing Stories has recently parted ways with director Bryan Fuller and according to the report has yet to find a replacement. Meanwhile, Aniston’s series, which is supposed to be about a morning TV show, still hasn’t finalized a script.
There are also a few less-publicized shows that could be well underway for March 2019.
While there may be some issues with some of the shows, it does show a commitment from Apple to produce more quality content above its reality shows like Carpool Karaoke.
Apple’s $1 billion USD spend is pushing itself above competitors like YouTube and Facebook in the original content space and aligning itself more with the traditional TV networks like AMC, which also spends $1 billion USD.
Source: New York Times, Recode Via: 9to5Mac
Comments