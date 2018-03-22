One-third of Canadian businesses report unwittingly leaking sensitive information to cyber thieves

The Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA) has released its 2018 Canadian Internet Security Survey, revealing that 32 percent of Canadians report that they’ve unwittingly leaked sensitive information at some point in time.
The survey also reveals that:
77 percent of small business domain owners report being concerned about being victims of a cyber attack
36 percent of individual domain holders report that they hadn’t invested in cybersecurity protection at all in 2017
22 percent of large organizations report being victimized by a DDoS attack in the past 12 months
19 percent of companies report being hit by ransomware in the last year
10 percent of companies report their website has been brought down by an actual or suspected cyberattack within the past 24 months
“We believe the foundation of a better online Canada is ensuring a safe and secure internet,” said CIRA chief technology officer Jacques Latour in a press statement.
“The cybersecurity threat landscape in Canada is complex and rapidly evolving,” said Dave Chiswell, vice president of product development of CIRA, in the same press statement. “Our data shows that cybersecurity is no longer just a corporate IT problem, it impacts a wide spectrum of Canadian internet users.”
The CIRA says businesses needing help with cybersecurity can learn more here.
To conduct the survey, the CIRA polled 1,985 Canadians between November 2017 and January 2018 who own at least one .CA domain registered to either a business or an institution, including non-profit organizations and government.
The full CIRA survey can be viewed here.
