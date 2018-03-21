News
PREVIOUS|

Google Maps app for iOS now includes restaurant wait times

Mar 21, 2018

5:05 PM EDT

0 comments

Google Maps

The Google Maps for iOS app now shows users how long the average wait times they’ll experience at over a million sit-down restaurants around the world.

The new feature arrived with version 4.47, bringing it in line with the Android version.

Users can see average wait times on an hour-by-hour basis throughout the day, as well as peak hours.

The update also makes it easier to search and sort through reviews based on various factors.

In addition, the update delivers additional public transit details, including which entrance to take based on your route, for cities including New York, Los Angeles, Singapore and Hong Kong. No Canadian cities are listed yet, but there are more in the pipeline according to Google.

Source: App Store Via: 9to5Mac

Related Articles

News

Mar 15, 2018

7:09 AM EDT

All game developers can now use Google Maps to make real-world games

News

Mar 21, 2018

9:50 AM EDT

Toronto-based Ecobee updates iOS app with new user interface

News

Mar 21, 2018

9:22 AM EDT

Skype makes it easier to plan group adventures with new integrations from TripAdvisor and StubHub

News

Mar 21, 2018

6:04 PM EDT

IBM’s Watson AI technology can now be integrated into iOS apps

Comments