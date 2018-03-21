Google Maps app for iOS now includes restaurant wait times

The Google Maps for iOS app now shows users how long the average wait times they’ll experience at over a million sit-down restaurants around the world.
The new feature arrived with version 4.47, bringing it in line with the Android version.
Users can see average wait times on an hour-by-hour basis throughout the day, as well as peak hours.
The update also makes it easier to search and sort through reviews based on various factors.
In addition, the update delivers additional public transit details, including which entrance to take based on your route, for cities including New York, Los Angeles, Singapore and Hong Kong. No Canadian cities are listed yet, but there are more in the pipeline according to Google.
