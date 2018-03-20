eBay Android app to use ARCore augmented reality to help users pick packaging

Sometimes, it’s difficult to gauge which particular box will be needed to fit an item. This can particularly be an issue when selling and shipping items online.
With that in mind, eBay has announced that its Android app now uses augmented reality powered by Google’s ARCore to help people decide which shipping box to use.
After pointing a phone’s camera towards the item, users can then toggle between different sizes of AR-created boxes that will overlay the product.
The feature is currently only available in the U.S. with USPS, although eBay says it plans to support other countries and mail carriers in the future.
As well, eBay says it aims to bring the AR feature to its iOS app, although doing so would certainly need some retooling (presumably with Apple’s ARKit).
Comments