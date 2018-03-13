Facebook may launch daily news programs this summer

Facebook is planning to launch daily news programs on its Watch video platform this summer, according to a report from Axios.
The news site’s sources say that around 10 publishers are currently testing their news features with Facebook, which reportedly must be at least three minutes long. As well, Axios’ report states that Facebook’s news programs would be available for “at least” one year after launch.
While Facebook didn’t reveal any specifics, the social media giant did confirm that it is working on video news content. “Timely news video is the latest step in our strategy to make targeted investments in new types of programming on Facebook Watch,” said Campbell Brown, head of news partnerships for Facebook in a statement to Axios.
“As part of our broader effort to support quality news on Facebook, we plan to meet with a wide-range of potential partners to develop, learn and innovate on news programming tailored to succeed in a social environment. Our early conversations have been encouraging, and we’re excited about the possibilities ahead.”
Source: Axios
