OnePlus starts publicly testing Android 8.1 on the OnePlus 5/5T

Android 8.1 is now available on the OnePlus 5/5T via the latest OnePlus Open Beta.
OnePlus made Open Beta 4 available to download on Friday, March 8th.
In addition to bringing OxygenOS up to Android 8.1 and last month’s security patch, the update reintroduces the iPhone X-like gestures OnePlus had started testing at the end of last year. Based on the comments OnePlus 5/5T owners are posting to the company’s official forums, it looks like OnePlus has done a lot to improve the gestures from their previous iteration.
OnePlus has also added new clock styles for the 5/5T’s ambient display, and introduced new optimizations to OxygenOS’s gaming mode.
To install the update, download Open Beta 4 to your computer and follow the instructions found on OnePlus’ download page.
Source: OnePlus (1), (2)
