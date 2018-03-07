News
Here’s a glimpse at the Netflix Originals coming to the service in 2018

Mar 7, 2018

8:06 AM EST

Netflix

It’s only March 6th, 2018, and Netflix has already had many new seasons and completely new series join its platform this year.

Netflix has added shows like The End of the F**ing WorldBabylon BerlinAltered Carbon and the very heartwarming Queer Eye within the three first months of the year.

Here’s a small glimpse of the other new shows and seasons that will be joining the service in 2018.

Netflix’s CFO David Wells recently stated the company will have 700 original TV shows on the service worldwide this year, according to Variety.

