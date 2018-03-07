It’s only March 6th, 2018, and Netflix has already had many new seasons and completely new series join its platform this year.
Netflix has added shows like The End of the F**ing World, Babylon Berlin, Altered Carbon and the very heartwarming Queer Eye within the three first months of the year.
Here’s a small glimpse of the other new shows and seasons that will be joining the service in 2018.
- Marvel’s Jessica Jones: season 2 – March 8th
- Collateral Limited Series: season 1 – March 9th
- Love: season 3 – March 9th
- On My Block: season 1- March 16th
- Edha: season 1 – March 16th
- Alexa & Katie: season 1 – March 23rd
- Santa Clarita: season 2 – March 23rd
- Marvel’s Luke Cage: season 2 – June 22nd
- The Rain: season 1
- Come Sunday
- Cargo
- The Hollow
- Dogs of Berlin: season 1
- Insatiable: season 1
- Lost in Space (reboot)
- Dude
- Raising Dion: season 1
- The Umbrella Academy: season 1
- Samantha!: season 1
- The Other Side of the Wind
- The Good Cop: season 1
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs: miniseries
- Maniac: season 1
Netflix’s CFO David Wells recently stated the company will have 700 original TV shows on the service worldwide this year, according to Variety.
