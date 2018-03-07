Microsoft announces new AI and Machine learning platforms for windows

Microsoft has announced that the next update for Windows 10 will include two new application programming interfaces.
Starting in the spring Windows developers will be able to take advantage of a new way to implement machine learning and AI applications.
The machine learning component is called Windows ML and brings Microsofts AI technology to all developers. This new platform will rely less on cloud infrastructure and in turn be able to scale the machine learning process to custom fit varying hardware setups.
The API can see what hardware the user is running and it can then take a variety of approaches to deploying the machine learning algorithms. This is better because it allows users to use high-quality machine learning on any lots of windows computers, without a network connection to existing cloud infrastructure.
This API supports hardware ranging from high-end PCs all the way to IoT devices taking advantage of GPUs and ample RAM when it can but being able to run on CPUs
Anandtech reported an example from a Microsoft spokesperson used which said, a factory could be using cameras and AI to take a picture of finished products and then decide if it has any defects. Since this is a never changing task it would be cheaper to set up a local computer to run it instead of always being connected to the cloud and paying cloud fees.
While developers won’t be able to train AI models in this new API, it will have access to Microsoft’s pre-trained machine learning models.
