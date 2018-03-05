Google has announced a new update to its Google app for iOS devices.
The update includes a ‘drag and drop’ feature on iPad, an iMessage extension and a discover and explore functionality in Safari.
The iMessage extension includes a feature that allows you to search for and send GIFs.
Besides GIFs, you can search for nearby restaurants, trending news, YouTube videos, weather and nearby points of interest. Once you find what you’re looking for, it’s then the simple process of hitting the share button and sending it into your iMessage conversation.
The Google app is the third Google-developed app that now has iMessage integration. The company added iMessage support to the Google Maps and Photos apps in 2017. The integration makes it easier to share your location or some pictures with friends.
The next feature can be set up in Safari’s share menu, but so far, we here at MobileSyrup couldn’t get it to work. When the feature becomes available, users will be able to tap the Google button in the share menu and get related searches and contextual information about whatever is currently on the screen.
We’ve reached out to Google to find out when the feature will be available for everyone.
The third feature is a drag and drop function available to iPads that have been updated to iOS 11. If you are using the Google app, you can grab links and images and drag them over to iMessage, Mail or any other app that supports drag and drop.
Source: Google Via: The Verge.
