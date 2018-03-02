Swiss Chalet is partnering with Waze to deliver your chicken dinner faster

Canadian casual dining chain Swiss Chalet has announced the start of a new partnership with Google-owned navigation app Waze.
Waze users can now use the app to order ahead from any one of Swiss Chalet’s 200 restaurants across Canada. The app will find the nearest Swiss Chalet restaurant, point the user in the right direction and let them pick up their chicken dinner without having to wait.
“The partnership with Waze is driven by our commitment to provide convenience to our guests to either order Swiss Chalet with a click of a button or easily find one of our locations to visit in person,” said Lindsay Robinson, Swiss Chalet’s director of marketing, in a March 1st press release.
What’s more, Swiss Chalet isn’t stopping with Waze. Later this year, The Weather Network mobile app will also allow users to order from Swiss Chalet.
It’s all part of the restaurant’s digital transformation, according to David Colebrook, the vice-president of Swiss Chalet parent company Cara.
“These partnerships for Swiss Chalet are excellent examples of how Cara is investing in digital strategies to support all of our brands in better serving Canadians,” said Colebrook in the same press release.
Last but not least, Swiss Chalet has just released a redesigned mobile app, available on iOS and Android, that allows customers to place orders, search through the chain’s menu and read nutritional information. On the iOS side of things, customers can also use the app to make purchases with Apple Pay.
Source: Swiss Chalet
