Become a Full-Stack Developer with These 16 eBooks—Now over 90% Off

Web development is one of tech’s most prosperous sectors, and its wealth isn’t limited to just those toting around computer science degrees. With the right know-how and experience using the proper tools, even a programming novice can make a comfortable living as a front or back-end developer. The Complete Full Stack Developer eBook Bundle can get you started with access to 16 eBooks on full-stack development, and it’s on sale for over 90% off.
With this eBook collection, you’ll get exposed to the essentials of the complete web development cycle. You’ll discover how to build both the front-end and back-end of websites and program with tools such as HTML5, CSS3, PHP, Git, and more. Plus, with 24/7 access, you can make your way through these resources at the pace that’s right for you.
Now, the Complete Full Stack Developer eBook Bundle normally retails for $1,178 CAD, but it’s available today for $36 CAD [$29 USD], saving you more than 90% off its retail price.
Comments